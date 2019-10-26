Zacks: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 169.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

BCBP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,389. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $213.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.