Zacks: Analysts Set $47.00 Target Price for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,472. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $440.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

