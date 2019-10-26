Zacks: Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $46,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 587,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 58,530 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 175,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. SP Plus has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

