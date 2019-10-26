Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price target on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,792 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Etsy by 22.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 9.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

