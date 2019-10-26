Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.70 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $34.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.77 billion to $37.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

