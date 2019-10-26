Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

BLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

