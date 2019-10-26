Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Vereit posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VER shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284,865 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,285 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Vereit by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 633,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Vereit by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 313,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,708,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 109,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vereit stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 11,586,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,296,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vereit has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

