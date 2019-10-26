Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SPSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $52.24. 902,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,600. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $1,125,612.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,859,610.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $2,815,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,217.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

