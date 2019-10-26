Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The company had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,052.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $87.48 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

