Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.34, approximately 589,284 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 871,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,751 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,200. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Yext by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,494,000. black and white Capital LP lifted its stake in Yext by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 309,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

