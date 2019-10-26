XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 7.2%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.04, approximately 217,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 54,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get XPEL alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.