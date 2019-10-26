Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLNX. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

