Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE XBC traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 205,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,828. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. The company has a market cap of $101.31 million and a P/E ratio of -244.29.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 million. Analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

