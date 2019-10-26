Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. Xcel Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

NYSE XEL traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.