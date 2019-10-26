XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XBIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:XBIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $406.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.44.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

