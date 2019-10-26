WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 717,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in WP Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in WP Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in WP Carey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.