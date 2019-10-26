World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $189,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

