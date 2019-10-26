World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,165 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,428 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,353 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $16,305,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AAL stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,829,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

