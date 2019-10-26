World Asset Management Inc Purchases 443 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $168,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

