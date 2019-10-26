World Asset Management Inc Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BHP Group from $1,810.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,453.00.

BHP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 969,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

