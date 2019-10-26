World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $208.00. 993,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

