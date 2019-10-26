World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after purchasing an additional 533,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $52,180,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $45,199,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $32,243,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,910. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

