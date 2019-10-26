Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

JNJ stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. 5,889,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,570. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.