WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,704,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,583 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $52.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 155,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 111,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

