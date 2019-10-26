Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes Sells 3,924 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.41, for a total transaction of $719,700.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,260,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WINA opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.25. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $144.36 and a 1-year high of $194.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.88.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 289.84%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 48.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $1,905,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WINA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

