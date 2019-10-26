Winding Tree (LIF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $276.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00200603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.01472996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00090929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

