Whitbread (LON:WTB) Raised to Market Perform at Bernstein Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bernstein Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,200 ($54.88). Bernstein Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,665.63 ($60.96).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,102 ($53.60) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,533.96. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a one year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

