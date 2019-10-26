Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to report $219.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the highest is $247.15 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $864.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $823.00 million to $915.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $972.82 million, with estimates ranging from $828.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. GMP Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

NYSE:WPM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 658,385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 96,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

