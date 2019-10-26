Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

WMC remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. 209,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 943.01 and a current ratio of 943.01. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $4,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 371,971 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $2,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

