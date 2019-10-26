WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.46%. WesBanco’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

