Wells Fargo & Co Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $136.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

