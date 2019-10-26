WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report sales of $6.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.37 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $27.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.26 billion to $27.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $33.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WellCare Health Plans.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $279.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.88. WellCare Health Plans has a twelve month low of $220.63 and a twelve month high of $301.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.