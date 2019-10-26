Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Weir Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,378 ($18.01) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,426.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,504.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 918.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

