Wedbush Trims MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price to $14.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 805,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,823. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 24,014.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 994,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 161,920 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130,732 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $13,561,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

