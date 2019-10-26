Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Future Fintech Group by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,286. Future Fintech Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

