Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 441,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and have sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

