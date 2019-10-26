Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.03. 8,588,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.