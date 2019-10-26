WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 48,695 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,695 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 15,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,478. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

