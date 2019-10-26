WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 12,890 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 18.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.25. 208,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,295. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DY. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

