WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,026 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $46,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 171,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 125,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 868.0% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,155,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,587,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.