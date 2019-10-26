WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 64,661 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $141,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.49.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.97. 514,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.