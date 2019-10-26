Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN opened at C$119.24 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$93.97 and a 52-week high of C$128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion and a PE ratio of 56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.91, for a total transaction of C$1,415,337.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,202,368.47. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.18, for a total value of C$715,070.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,658,963.94. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock worth $4,517,298.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.