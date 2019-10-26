Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.24 for the period. Washington Prime Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.31-0.35 EPS.

WPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Washington Prime Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 5,003,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,802. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $809.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Washington Prime Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director John F. Levy purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.