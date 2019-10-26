Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,000. Winnebago Industries comprises about 1.3% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. 1,101,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,842. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.