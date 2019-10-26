Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,061 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 2,602,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

