Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WBA opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.65.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.