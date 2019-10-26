Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 68,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 428,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,128,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,146,000 after buying an additional 115,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 53.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $3,979,055 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

