Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.68 Million in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. D. R. Horton makes up about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,664,000 after buying an additional 315,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after buying an additional 1,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $387,479,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,074,000 after buying an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 in the last three months. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 2,736,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

