Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $968,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 1,101,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

