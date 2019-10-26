Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Generac were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $93.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

